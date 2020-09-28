Trump vs. Biden: 2020 election outcome may impact these stocks the most
Financials, health care and green energy are in play as Trump-Biden hit the debate stage
As President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden prepare for the first of three debates, Wall Street strategists are already handicapping potential portfolios of sectors and stocks that would perform well under each administration.
Continue Reading Below
The team at Wells Fargo, using propriety data from Bloomberg, laid out a detailed synopsis of how to make money around each candidate based on some of their policies for corporate America.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3337.73
|-13.87
|-0.41%
As for the broader market, the firm remains bullish regardless of who wins, but labels a Trump as having a "higher-beta" and would reduce uncertainty and would stave off Democrats’ less business-friendly policies. While a Biden win is "lower beta."
FOX Business highlights some of the forecasted outcomes.
Trump
Financials
Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial are among the companies in the financial sector poised to benefit as "M&A activity heats up; lower regulatory overhang; improving overall economy..."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GS
|GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|197.08
|-2.12
|-1.06%
|PNC
|PNC FINL SVC
|106.64
|-1.49
|-1.37%
|XLF
|FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|23.81
|-0.24
|-1.00%
Defense and Industrials
Boeing and Lockheed Martin can be winners with an "improving defense budget outlook" while Caterpillar and Deere can win from higher "agriculture spending."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|BA
|BOEING COMPANY
|162.95
|-3.20
|-1.92%
|LMT
|LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
|389.80
|-0.67
|-0.17%
|CAT
|CATERPILLAR INC.
|147.00
|-0.82
|-0.56%
|DE
|DEERE & COMPANY
|220.01
|-1.99
|-0.89%
TRUMP’S ‘SECRET VOTERS’ MAY GIVE HIM AN EDGE: ANALYSTS
Consumer Spending
As the overall economy emerges from the crush of COVID-19, and more Americans get back to work, consumer spending should tick higher, helping credit card companies Mastercard and Visa, the firm notes.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MA
|MASTERCARD INCORPORATED
|337.11
|-1.28
|-0.38%
|V
|VISA INC.
|200.91
|+0.53
|+0.26%
Biden
Big Tech
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|259.08
|+2.26
|+0.88%
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|1,457.51
|-1.15
|-0.08%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX INC.
|493.83
|+3.19
|+0.65%
As Trump aims to crack down on select Big Tech companies for curtailing conservative views, Biden may take a lighter approach, which is why Facebook and Google may perform well under his administration and may be "generally friendlier with Democrats." Also on the list is streaming giant Netflix.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
Health Care
Both Trump and Biden are promising changes to health care to make it more affordable for all Americans, however, a Biden win may shift the system back to Obamacare principles giving insurance giants Anthem, UnitedHealth and Humana a shot in the arm.
BIDEN TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS ON HEALTH LAW, NOT COURT EXPANSION
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|ANTM
|ANTHEM INC
|259.49
|+2.42
|+0.94%
|UNH
|UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED
|302.74
|-0.21
|-0.07%
|HUM
|HUMANA
|400.95
|+1.04
|+0.26%
|CNC
|CENTENE
|55.56
|+0.03
|+0.05%
Green Energy
Biden has rolled out his plan for a "Clean Energy Revolution," which could benefit a number of players in the space including Nextera, a utility that harnesses wind and sun power as well as Avangrind, an electric, natural gas, and renewable energy play.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|NEE
|NEXTERA ENERGY INC.
|283.85
|-0.17
|-0.06%
|AGR
|AVANGRID INC
|49.09
|-0.22
|-0.45%
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
The first of three presidential debates will air on Fox News Channel and will be moderated by Chris Wallace.