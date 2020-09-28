Trump vs. Biden: 2020 election outcome may impact these stocks the most

As President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden prepare for the first of three debates, Wall Street strategists are already handicapping potential portfolios of sectors and stocks that would perform well under each administration.

Continue Reading Below

The team at Wells Fargo, using propriety data from Bloomberg, laid out a detailed synopsis of how to make money around each candidate based on some of their policies for corporate America.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3337.73 -13.87 -0.41%

As for the broader market, the firm remains bullish regardless of who wins, but labels a Trump as having a "higher-beta" and would reduce uncertainty and would stave off Democrats’ less business-friendly policies. While a Biden win is "lower beta."

FOX Business highlights some of the forecasted outcomes.

Trump

Financials

Goldman Sachs and PNC Financial are among the companies in the financial sector poised to benefit as "M&A activity heats up; lower regulatory overhang; improving overall economy..."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 197.08 -2.12 -1.06% PNC PNC FINL SVC 106.64 -1.49 -1.37% XLF FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF 23.81 -0.24 -1.00%

Defense and Industrials

Boeing and Lockheed Martin can be winners with an "improving defense budget outlook" while Caterpillar and Deere can win from higher "agriculture spending."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BA BOEING COMPANY 162.95 -3.20 -1.92% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 389.80 -0.67 -0.17% CAT CATERPILLAR INC. 147.00 -0.82 -0.56% DE DEERE & COMPANY 220.01 -1.99 -0.89%

TRUMP’S ‘SECRET VOTERS’ MAY GIVE HIM AN EDGE: ANALYSTS

Consumer Spending

As the overall economy emerges from the crush of COVID-19, and more Americans get back to work, consumer spending should tick higher, helping credit card companies Mastercard and Visa, the firm notes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MA MASTERCARD INCORPORATED 337.11 -1.28 -0.38% V VISA INC. 200.91 +0.53 +0.26%

Biden

Big Tech

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK INC. 259.08 +2.26 +0.88% GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 1,457.51 -1.15 -0.08% NFLX NETFLIX INC. 493.83 +3.19 +0.65%

As Trump aims to crack down on select Big Tech companies for curtailing conservative views, Biden may take a lighter approach, which is why Facebook and Google may perform well under his administration and may be "generally friendlier with Democrats." Also on the list is streaming giant Netflix.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Health Care

Both Trump and Biden are promising changes to health care to make it more affordable for all Americans, however, a Biden win may shift the system back to Obamacare principles giving insurance giants Anthem, UnitedHealth and Humana a shot in the arm.

BIDEN TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS ON HEALTH LAW, NOT COURT EXPANSION

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ANTM ANTHEM INC 259.49 +2.42 +0.94% UNH UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED 302.74 -0.21 -0.07% HUM HUMANA 400.95 +1.04 +0.26% CNC CENTENE 55.56 +0.03 +0.05%

Green Energy

Biden has rolled out his plan for a "Clean Energy Revolution," which could benefit a number of players in the space including Nextera, a utility that harnesses wind and sun power as well as Avangrind, an electric, natural gas, and renewable energy play.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NEE NEXTERA ENERGY INC. 283.85 -0.17 -0.06% AGR AVANGRID INC 49.09 -0.22 -0.45%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The first of three presidential debates will air on Fox News Channel and will be moderated by Chris Wallace.