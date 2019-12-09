Varney: Impeachment is a ‘destructive Grinch’ compared to economic prosperity

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” sounded off on Democrats for putting a damper on the fun that comes with economic prosperity.

Varney said his weekend consisted of shopping in crowded stores, watching Amazon boxes pile up and maneuvering through a crowded bar to watch the Manchester City vs. Manchester United soccer game, followed by the San Francisco 49ers vs the New Orleans Saints football game.

“Packed!” Varney said. “Everywhere, packed!”

There’s a “hustle and bustle” to prosperity, Varney said, and it’s evident the money’s flowing.

“You can feel it,” he said. “To me, this looks and feels like the most dynamic holiday season in a long time.”

But when Monday morning rolls around, Varney said, it’s a completely different story.

“What are you staring at?” he said. “Impeachment.”

An impeachment hearing is to take place Monday. There are 11 months before the 2020 election, Varney said, and the Democrats are trying to “get him out” before Americans even get to vote.

Varney said Speaker Pelosi declares, “Civilization as we know it is at stake.”

“What a contrast!” he said. “Your money is doing as well as it’s ever done. The economy is booming."

And yet, despite the stock market hitting more than 100 new highs during Trump’s presidency, Varney said, the Democrats want to end it.

“The Democrats want to end the Trump presidency and replace him next year with a socialist.” - Stuart Varney, FOX Business

Varney said he thinks Pelosi made a “big political mistake” by “bowing” to the far left upon launching impeachment. Now, Democrats who support it must explain why prosperity should “be reversed.”

“Is this really what voters want?” he said. “As they enjoy Trump prosperity, why kick out Trump?”

Varney said this is all a big mistake since the contrast between prosperity and politics is “too obvious.”

“The left should get out more and feel the excitement of a robust, dynamic economy,” he said. “Prosperity is fun. Impeachment is a destructive Grinch."