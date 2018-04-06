Immigration raid takes 97 into custody at Tennessee plant

Civil rights activists say a dramatic immigration raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant may be the biggest employment crackdown under President Donald Trump's administration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Tammy Spicer says in a Friday statement that the agency took 97 people into custody Thursday after executing a search warrant at Southeastern Provision, a meat processing plant in Bean Station in eastern Tennessee.

Continue Reading Below

The National Immigration Law Center says it is believed to be the largest single workforce raid under the Trump administration. A federal immigration official declined to confirm whether it was the largest.

A statement from immigration officials says 11 people were arrested on criminal charges, 54 others have been placed in detention and 32 have been released from custody.

A total of 21 people were arrested after immigration agents raided 7-11 stores nationwide in January.