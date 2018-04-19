IMF’s LaGarde: Global trade marked by lack of trust

A brewing international trade war has the potential to derail unprecedented growth in the global economy, according to Christine LaGarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Continue Reading Below

“I’m overall a bit disappointed with the evolution of trade, the trade framework around the world,” LaGarde told FOX Business’ Liz Claman during an interview on Thursday. “Because trade and investments both have been driving the economy and contributing significantly, more than in the past, to the growthline we are seeing.”

World economic growth is currently at 3.9%, according to the IMF, thanks in large part to a notable rebound in global trade. But trade tensions after President Donald Trump’s call for tariffs could hinder that growth, LaGarde warned.

Although both the U.S. and China insist they aren’t involved in a trade war, relations between the two largest economies have turned increasingly tense, with some retaliation from Beijing after the Trump administration announced its tariffs.

“We are going to dent what is such a precious good in the economy, which is trust,” LaGarde said.