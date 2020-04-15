IMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country’s quota, filling “a critical gap in the Fund’s toolkit.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)

HAVEN'T RECEIVED YOUR STIMULUS CHECK YET? HERE'S WHAT TO DO