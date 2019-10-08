IKEA recalls baby bibs for possible choking hazards

Retailer IKEA has issued a voluntary recall for infant bibs that could pose a potential choking hazard for young children.

The MATVRA Infant Bibs have a snap at the back of the neck that could detach, according to a recall notice released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday.

Two incidences of the snaps detaching have been reported, though neither incident occurred in the U.S. nor were any injuries reported.

The products were sold at IKEA stores and online from Aug. 2019 through Sept. 2019 for about $2. They came in a two-pack containing one blue and one red bib.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the product and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

The recall number is 20-008.

