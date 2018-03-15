iHeartMedia files for bankruptcy

article

The owner of the nation's biggest radio station operator, iHeartMedia, filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors early Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Continue Reading Below

The San Antonio-based company, which owns approximately 800 stations and controls Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, one of the world's biggest billboard firms, said it reached an agreement in principle for a balance sheet restructuring.

The deal, which has been filed with a bankruptcy court in Houston, was made with holders of more than $10 billion of its outstanding debt and its financial sponsors.

Clear Channel Outdoor and its subsidiaries have not applied for creditor protection.

“The agreement we announced today is a significant accomplishment, as it allows us to definitively address the more than $20 billion in debt that has burdened our capital structure," CEO Bob Pittman.