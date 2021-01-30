Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

IG Group restricts trading on GameStop and AMC due to 'extreme volatility'

Company is latest platform to announce restrictions

close
Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt reacts to lawmakers calling for the government to get involved in stock trade restrictions.video

Former SEC chair Harvey Pitt on GameStop stock surge

Former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt reacts to lawmakers calling for the government to get involved in stock trade restrictions.

Online trading platform IG Group Holdings Plc said on Saturday it will restrict any new positions on GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment due to “extreme volatility” in the market.

Continue Reading Below

"Due to extreme volatility, and to prioritise the service we give our existing clients, we are not allowing any new positions to be opened on the US stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment," London-based IG said in a tweet.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

“These restrictions will be reviewed regularly,” it added.

The company is the latest trading platform announcing restrictions following a surge in volumes in recent days stemming from calls on social media by individual investors to trade stocks like GameStop and AMC that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street hedge funds, warning brokerages and social-media traders it was on alert for any wrongdoing in this week’s roller-coaster trade.