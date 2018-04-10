Ice cream lovers rejoice: Ben & Jerry’s offers free scoop

Ben & Jerry’s is offering free ice cream on Tuesday, April 10 at its Scoop Shops around the world.

This is the 40th Free Cone Day celebrated by the Vermont-based company, and to get a free scoop ice cream lovers can visit a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop between noon and 8 p.m.

The tradition started in 1979 as a way of thanking customers for the “love and support” showed in the first year of business at the company’s store in Burlington, Vermont.

“Every time you enjoy a scoop of Ben & Jerry's, you're showing us how much you care. We love you too, & Free Cone Day is our favorite way to show it!”