Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Business Tech

IBM beats Wall Street expectations with $1.33B in revenue

IBM reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion

close
UMD Economist Peter Morici and The Bahnsen Grop Managing Partner David Bahsen discuss reopening stocks on 'Kudlow' video

Market selloff driven by COVID rebound fears

UMD Economist Peter Morici and The Bahnsen Grop Managing Partner David Bahsen discuss reopening stocks on 'Kudlow'

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.33 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.25 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $18.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.24 billion.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

IBM shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $137.97, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.