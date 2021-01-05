IBM hires Gary Cohn, former Trump economic adviser

Gary Cohn, President Trump's former economic adviser, is adding IBM to his resume.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 125.77 +1.75 +1.41%

Big Blue has hired Cohn as vice chairman, a role he is eager to take on, he stated in a tweet.

Additionally, he will sit on the tech giant's Executive Leadership committee working closely with CEO Arvind Krishna, who took over for Ginni Rometty last year.

UNDERSTANDING IBM

"Gary is a globally respected leader with deep experience operating at the center of business and government," said Krishna. "As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy."

CONGRESS NEEDS TO DO MORE: GARY COHN

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 271.80 +6.74 +2.54%

Cohn, who served as Trump's National Economic Council director, helped craft and push early tax policy and cuts. He was also one of Trump's early high-profile departures. Prior to serving under Trump, he had a 26-year career at Goldman Sachs, including as chief operating officer.

EX-TRUMP ADVISER COHN SEEKS $600 MILLION FOR BLANK-CHECK COMPANY IPO

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cohn is also co-chairman of Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (CRHC), a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC, which he will continue to oversee in what he described as an "unwavering commitment."