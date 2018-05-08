IBM bets big on ‘industry game changer’

IBM, which has long been criticized for its tepid entrance into the cloud business, is expanding its partnership with Red Hat, a multinational software company, in hopes of better combining containers and hybrid cloud platforms.

“IBM and Red Hat are combining forces to really enable enterprises to take advantage of the move to hybrid cloud, really leveraging everything from private cloud to public cloud,” IBM Research senior vice president Arvind Krishna told FOX Business’ Charles Payne on Tuesday.

With the partnership, both companies said IBM Cloud Private can deploy containers across Red Hat, which can then be used with IBM’s cloud to build artificial intelligence and blockchain.

“I would call it an industry game changer,” Krishna said.