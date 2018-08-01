Humana: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Humana Inc. (HUM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $193 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $14.26 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.16 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $14.15 per share.

Humana shares have risen 27 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has climbed 36 percent in the last 12 months.

