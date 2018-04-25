Huawei said to face federal probe over Iran sanctions compliance

article

Huawei Technologies, a Chinese cellular electronics company, is facing a Justice Department investigation over whether it violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

It’s unclear what specific allegations federal agents are investigating, according to the people. Huawei hadn’t immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business at the time of publication.

Huawei is the world’s No. 3 maker of smartphones, behind Apple and Samsung Electronics, according to the Journal. The Chinese company was already facing efforts in Washington to reduce its limited business in the U.S. The investigation by the Justice Department could affect the company’s much larger operations in Europe, the Journal reported.

Reuters reported in March that Best Buy would stop buying smartphones from Huawei.

The Trump administration recently cited Huawei as a threat in the race to develop the future of mobile communication, according to the Journal.