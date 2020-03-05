Expand / Collapse search
HP rejects Xerox's raised takeover offer

'Xerox offer undervalues HP and disproportionately benefits Xerox shareholders at the expense of HP shareholders,' HP's board chairman says

Reuters
Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri discusses big business’ adoption of cloud computing, global economic growth, and doing business in China.video

HP Enterprise CEO: Data, cloud experience will change business forever

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri discusses big business’ adoption of cloud computing, global economic growth, and doing business in China.

(Reuters) - HP Inc on Thursday rejected Xerox Holdings Corp's raised takeover bid of about $35 billion, saying that the offer still undervalued the personal computer maker.

The U.S. printer maker had increased its offer last month by $2 to $24 per share, following rejections of its previous buyout offers by the PC maker.

"The Xerox offer would leave our shareholders with an investment in a combined company that is burdened with an irresponsible level of debt and which would subsequently require unrealistic, unachievable synergies that would jeopardize the entire company," Chip Bergh, chair of HP's board, said on Thursday.

Xerox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following the raised offer, HP had said it would implement a poison pill plan to stop investors from amassing more than 20% stake in the company.

HP has requested its shareholders to reject Xerox's tender offer to acquire all its outstanding shares, which was launched by Xerox earlier this week.

The offer would disproportionately benefit Xerox shareholders relative to HP shareholders, the company said.