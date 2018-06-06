How to Turn a Seasonal Job Into a Permanent One

If you're having trouble landing a permanent job, seasonal work can be a short-term fix. It's even possible to turn a seasonal position into a permanent one.

Companies like Lowe's and Home Depot are adding thousands of workers for the spring and summer season. If you're unemployed, landing one of these jobs gets you a foot in the door. That can be all you need to turn a temporary position into a permanent one if you treat the opportunity the right way.

Be a great employee

If you take a seasonal job with the hopes of making it permanent, the first step to success is being a great employee. That means you should work hard, do everything you're asked to, and make every effort to perform your work to the best of your ability.

Show up on time and be willing to take on extra shifts if asked. Have a positive attitude, and never turn down a task or shy away from difficult work.

Take every learning opportunity

As a seasonal worker, you may be assigned to one department and kept there. In some cases, however, you might get a chance to work wherever an extra person is needed. Make every effort to gain skills in multiple departments. Doing so makes you more attractive to the company, as you will be able to fill multiple holes.

Make your intent clear

Make sure that human resources and your immediate supervisor know you're looking for a permanent position. Some seasonal workers only want to work for a few months before they return to school or move onto another position. Don't bring it up often, but make sure those who might make the decision to offer you a long-term job know that you want one.

Never say no

One way to make yourself stand out at a company that has taken on multiple seasonal workers is to raise your hand to every opportunity. Never refuse any task, and tackle whatever job you are offered with a thank you and a smile.

Be the person who the boss knows they can rely on. That will make them more likely to recommend holding onto you.

Be the best you

All of the advice above should apply to any job you take if your goal is to stand out and be successful. As a seasonal worker you may have to work even harder because you have only a limited period of time to distinguish yourself -- but in any job it's about showing the best of yourself.

Be a great employee and never treat the job as something temporary. Even if you don't get hired right away, you may want a recommendation down the line, or you may want to be brought back during the next seasonal hiring spree.

Being a seasonal or temporary worker can be frustrating. Take that frustration and turn it into motivation. If you do your best in every situation then you will put yourself in the best position possible to get hired. That does not guarantee that you will be, but it should increase your chances, and it's the right way to act even if it does not work out.

