How the major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks finished a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday with modest losses that erased most of the market's slight gains from a day earlier.
A sharp sell-off in health care companies far outweighed gains in technology and other sectors. Smaller company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.61 points, or 0.2%, to 2,900.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.12 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,449.54.
The Nasdaq composite slid 4.15 points, or 0.1%, to 7,996.08.
The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks gave up 15.19 points, or 1%, to 1,567.60.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 6.96 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is up 37.24 points, or 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 11.92 points, or 0.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 17.21 points, or 1.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 393.60 points, or 15.7%.
The Dow is up 3,122.08 points, or 13.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,360.80 points, or 20.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 219.04 points, or 16.2%.