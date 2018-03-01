How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

U.S. stocks dove in another dizzying day of trading after President Donald Trump promised stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, which raised the threat of escalating retaliation by other countries and higher inflation.

On Thursday:

Continue Reading Below

The Standard & Poor's 500 index tumbled 36.16 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,677.67.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 420.22 points, or 1.7 percent, to 24,608.98.

The Nasdaq composite fell 92.45, or 1.3 percent, to 7,180.56.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 5.06, or 0.3 percent, to 1,507.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 69.63 points, or 2.5 percent.

The Dow is down 701.01 points, or 2.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is down 156.83 points, or 2.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 41.80 points, or 2.7 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 4.06 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow is down 110.24 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 277.17 points, or 4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.12 points, or 1.8 percent.