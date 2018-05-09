How healthcare technology makes rural America feel better

Thanks to technology, healthcare has become more accessible to people living in rural areas, according to “The Future of Work” author Darrell West. Video conferences can connect patients in small towns with urban physicians with the latest expertise, West told Charles Payne during a FOX Business interview on Wednesday.

Although West said healthcare is not the fastest to apply the latest technology, he pointed to progress including the use of remote devices to monitor vital signs and send data to physicians.

While the introduction of technologies including artificial intelligence could improve the delivery of healthcare, West said segments of the U.S. workforce could suffer.

“Of course, that worries people on the jobs front, in terms of these technologies are going to take jobs,” he said. “There are going to be new jobs created – we’re going to need new data scientists, but many Americans don’t have the skills. It could be a rough transition.”