Real Estate

Here are the hottest real estate markets of 2019

By Fox Business
Griffin Capital president Randy Anderson discusses why he thinks real estate is a good investment right now.video

Real estate is a good bet to improve your portfolio: Economist

Looking for the hottest real estate markets? Try heading out west.

ConstructionCoverage.com published a report on the hottest real estate markets in the U.S. on Sept. 26.

The top five markets on its list were all out west in Utah, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

In the following five states, more regions of the U.S. were represented in Texas, Tennessee, Michigan and Nebraska.

To calculate its findings, ConstructionCoverage.com used real estate market statistics from Zillow.

The website looked at only the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. for its report and gave each area a composite score based on four metrics.

Those metrics were: the one-year change in list price, sale-to-list price ratio, average age of inventory and projected one-year change in home value.

To see which cities made it to the top, here are the top five hottest real estate markets, according to ConstructionCoverage.com.

5. Salem, Ore.

Salem, Ore., (pictured) is the fifth-hottest real estate market this year, according to ConstructionCoverage.com. According to the website, the city is more affordable than Portland and Seattle, with a median list price of $319,213. (iStock)

4. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah, (pictured) is the fourth-hottest real estate market, with a median list price of $373,754.  (iStock)

3. Spokane, Wash.

Spokane, Wash., (pictured) has a median list price of $270,500, and took third place in ConstructionCoverage.com's hottest real estate markets. (iStock)

2. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho, (pictured) has a median list price of $323,633 and has the second-hottest real estate market this year. (iStock)

1. Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah, (pictured) has the hottest real estate market in 2019, according to ConstructionCoverage.com.  (iStock)

