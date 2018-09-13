Hotel liquor license kept over protest of Trump's character

The Washington Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has declined to see a case by residents who argue the city's Trump International Hotel should lose its liquor license over its owner's character.

The complaint by the residents — three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis — says President Donald Trump is violating city law that says license applicants must be of "good character." The complaint cites accusations of sexual misconduct and patterns of deception.

Continue Reading Below

The Washington Post reports the board ruled Wednesday, saying liquor license owner character is only reviewed when licenses are issued, transferred or renewed. Chair Donovan Anderson says it's important to note Washington hotel liquor license owners are required to apply to review their licenses by March 31.

The residents' attorney, Joshua Levy, says they'll ask for reconsideration.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com