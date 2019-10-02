Hong Kong protesters rally, slamming police for shooting teen

People in Hong Kong took to the streets Wednesday, calling police “trigger-happy” for firing at an 18-year-old demonstrator at point-blank range during China’s National Day.

Graphic footage of the shooting was posted on social media showing Tsang Chi-kin bleeding as police then hit him with a metal rod.

The use of lethal force by the officer in the video is the first instance of such violence by police since pro-democracy protests began in June.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said the violence seen in the video can’t be justified.

"The sensible police response should have been to use a police baton or pepper spray, etc., to fight back. It wasn't exactly an extreme situation and the use of a live bullet simply cannot be justified."

Speaking to FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Hong Kong multi-millionaire Jimmy Lai believes the movement has “turned to a new page.”

The Next Digital founder explained he hopes the new page won’t continue with escalated violence with the police.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m sure the kids will get more violent in response to the police. But this is the wrong strategy. I hope that they don’t escalate.”

Several hundred people gathered around Tsang’s school in Northern Hong Kong, condemning the actions by police.

Thousands more workers in Hong Kong skipped lunch to join protesters in their cause.

Deputy Police Commissioner Tang Ping-Keung explained on Wednesday that the officer in question shot the 18-year-old in a place where he'd be immobilized quickly. He denied any instruction by officials to use lethal force.

The government in Hong Kong called on parents and teachers to express restraint to young protesters.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.

