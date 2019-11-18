Hong Kong multi-millionaire Jimmy Lai on what's inspiring protesters to rise up

Violence worsened in Hong Kong as police clashed with protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Jimmy Lai, a multi-millionaire entrepreneur from the region who founded Next Digital, said the violence is being fueled by police action.

"The police violence has instigate people to respond in greater violence — this is a problem," he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday. "And also is because people cannot trust the Chinese anymore. Without the universal suffrage, we know that our freedom will always be encroached."

Students started fires in order to stop authorities who tried to storm the campus and police surrounded the school, hurling tear gas, arresting those trying to escape. This comes on the heels of a court in Hong Kong ruling a mask ban is unconstitutional.

Lai believes this time students got "trapped" by police because only a few days ago there was also violent protests at a Chinese university that was surrounded by mountains.

"So the students could go anywhere they like," Lai explained of the demonstrations. "But this Polytechnic University is in the city. Once the police encroach the place nobody can come out. And anybody who comes in will be arrested by the police. And I think the police, I don't know I'm just guessing, tried to stir up the violence."

