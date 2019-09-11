Search

Hong Kong Exchange proposes $36B takeover of London Stock Exchange

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange says it has started talks to buy the London Stock Exchange that would value the British company at $36.6 billion.

The offer comes weeks after the London exchange announced a plan to merge with data company Refinitiv in a $27 billion deal.

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. said Wednesday that a deal would provide the London Stock Exchange with a key opening to Asian markets and underpin the British capital's role as a financial hub.

The offer comes at a time of heightened uncertainty for London and British companies because of Brexit, which threatens to create barriers to trade for the country. A weakened pound has also made U.K. companies cheaper takeover targets.

The Hong Kong exchange is required to make a binding offer by Oct. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.