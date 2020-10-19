Homebuilder confidence hits record, helped by urban exodus

U.S. housing remains red-hot and that's good news for the nation's builders benefiting from record low-interest rates and those individuals leaving big cities for the suburbs.

Continue Reading Below

MORTAGE RATES SIT AT RECORD LOWS

Builder confidence, in the market for newly built single-family homes, rose to a reading of 85 from 83 in September, the previous all-time high, according to the National Association of Homebuilders.

“The housing market continues to be a bright spot for the economy, supported by increased buyer interest in the suburbs, exurbs and small towns,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz in a statement.

NYC, SAN FRANCISCO SEE RENTS FALL AS WORKERS FLEE

The data gave housing stocks a boost.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DHI D.R. HORTON INC. 75.79 -1.30 -1.69% TOL TOLL BROTHERS 48.43 0.00 0.00% LEN LENNAR 82.54 -2.14 -2.53%

Mortgage rates for a 30-year fixed-rate remain below 3% as the Federal Reserve keeps its foot on the stimulus pedal.

HIGH-TAX STATES NEED TO GET ‘CREATIVE’ TO LURE BACK WEALTHY RESIDENTS, EXPERT SAYS

On Monday, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said that additional fiscal and monetary support would be needed to aid the struggling U.S. economy, noting it could take another year before the economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Fed officials have indicated they'll keep current policies in place until the economy stabilizes from the COVID-19 hit which should further benefit the housing the market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE