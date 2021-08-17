Home Depot's US sales slow as DIY consumer demand wanes
US same-store sales climbed 3.4% in second quarter ended Aug. 1
Home Depot Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4.9% in pre-market trading.
DISNEY STOCK HITS 4-MONTH HIGH AS US PARKS BOOK PROFIT
Home-improvement chains had a blockbuster 2020 as revenue and profit surged from stuck-at-home Americans splurging on paint, tools, and gardening equipment to upgrade their living spaces through DIY projects.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HD
|THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
|319.28
|-14.99
|-4.48%
The steady rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, however, prompted more Americans to return to outdoor activities and abandon some pandemic-induced shopping habits.
U.S. same-store sales at Home Depot climbed 3.4% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1 - the smallest increase in two years, while analysts had expected an increase of 4.9%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
Overall net sales rose 8.1% to $41.12 billion, beating estimates of $40.79 billion.
Net earnings in the reported quarter rose 11% to $4.81 billion. The home-improvement retailer earned $4.53 on a per-share basis, beating estimates of $4.44 per share.
(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)