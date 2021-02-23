Home Depot sales jump 25%, consumer spending outlook unclear

Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, riding a sustained wave of demand for home improvement goods as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

WALMART PROFIT MISSES AS SALES BOOM DURING HOLIDAY QUARTER, WORKER WAGE HIKES PLANNED

However, the company's shares fell 1.5% in low volume premarket trading, after Home Depot warned that it was unable to predict how consumer spending would evolve this year.

GUNMAKER STURM RUGER RAMPS UP HIRING AS DEMAND SOARS

"If the demand environment during the back half of fiscal 2020 were to persist through fiscal 2021, it would imply flat to slightly positive comparable sales growth," Home Depot Chief Financial Officer Richard McPhail said.

DROPBOX REVENUE HITS $500M AS COMPANY TRANSITIONS TO REMOTE WORKING

Same-store sales jumped 24.5% in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, beating analysts' average estimate of an 18.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS