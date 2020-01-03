H&M rolls out Billie Eilish-inspired sustainable clothing line

A Billie Eilish-inspired collection, which merges the "Bad Guy" singer's iconic style with sustainability, has arrived at H&M.

On Thursday, the popstar’s iconic oversized, edgy style officially made its way into the house of the Swedish fashion brand which promises the clothes are made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, which doesn't include the line's accessories.

“Billie Eilish is obviously an inspiring artist but also someone a lot of people around the world admire for her personal style and empowering way of expressing her values," says Emily Bjorkheim, H&M’s head of design divided. "We want to enable her fans to step into her world and feel empowered to freely express their style as well."

The star drew pause at 13 years old when her song, "Ocean Eyes," went viral on SoundCloud, according to Billboard. The song has since garnered tens of millions of Spotify plays, and she has long been an advocate for spreading climate awareness. The Los Angeles-born artist, who is now globally recognized at 18 years old, even announced she would be going green for her 2020 tour.

"We are trying to go as green as possible on the entire tour," Eilish told talk show host Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in September.

And her latest endeavor with the fashion retailer seems to help promote that message.

The "merch," featured in cream, black and pale green with pops of neon green, draws from her personal style with items including boxy t-shirts for $17.99, oversized hoodies for $34.99, sweatshirt dresses and joggers, both costing roughly $30. The line also includes a range of accessories such as beanies, bucket hats, socks, and a belt bag.

The clothes are now available in-store worldwide and online.

Although Eilish is the first to create a line with the retailer with an emphasis on sustainability, she was not the first megastar to collaborate with the brand.

The retailer previously released a collection with Grammy Award-winning artist Ariana Grande and Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes.

