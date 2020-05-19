As coronavirus crushes rentals, Hertz has deals on Corvettes, Camaros

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hertz appears to be unloading a stock of muscle cars and luxury vehicles as the coronavirus pandemic has chilled travel across the U.S. and globally, including Hertz's car rental business.

There are currently more than 20 Chevrolet Corvette 2019 Z06s as well as a number of Chevy Camaros and Ford Mustangs listed for sale on the Hertz Car Sales website, as Motor1.com reported. There are also more than 1,000 luxury vehicles listed, including Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln and other high-end autos.

The Corvettes are the special Hertz 100th-anniversary edition model that had been available to rent exclusively through Hertz’s U.S. locations.

Hertz didn’t immediately respond to questions from FOX Business. But the Florida-based company told investors earlier this month the pandemic had “significantly impacted” its finances and said it planned to “adjust fleet levels” as one of several measures to mitigate the impact of pandemic-related shutdowns on its business.

The company has recently touted its new standards for cleaning and sanitizing rental vehicles. It said it also maintains high cleanliness standards for vehicle sales based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization guidelines.

Hertz said it’s also offering free deliveries for buyers within 75 miles of its dealerships, and it will even deliver a sanitized vehicle for a solo test drive.

