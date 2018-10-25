Hershey: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $263.7 million.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.55 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.33 to $5.43 per share.

Hershey shares have decreased almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped roughly 1 percent. The stock has declined 1 percent in the last 12 months.

