Here's Why Syndax Pharmaceuticals Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX), a clinical-stage biotech focused on cancer, rose 27% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday. While the exact cause of the jump isn't clear, at least part of today's bullish move is attributable to comments from analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Continue Reading Below

So what

A group of analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on Syndax Pharmaceuticals today. Interestingly enough, the analysts reduced their price target on the company's stock from $25 to $24. However, the firm maintained its overweight rating on the stock.

Normally, you'd reasonably expect that a price-target reduction on a small-cap stock like Syndax would result in a big stock market plunge. However, that's not happening today, because the $24 price target is still significantly higher than yesterday's closing price of $10.58.

Now what

2018 should be an exciting year for shareholders of Syndax. The company is gearing up to report data from its all-important phase 3 E2112 trial within the next six months. The clinical study is testing the company's lead compound, entinostat, in combination with Pfizer's Aromasin as a possible treatment for breast cancer. If all goes well, entinostat could be submitted for evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration before the end of the year.

Advertisement

If that weren't exciting enough, the company also expects to report data from its Encore 601 study -- a phase 1 trial studying entinostat and Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in non-small-cell lung cancer -- in the second quarter. If the data looks good, the company will kick off a phase 2 study soon after.

While it's hard to gauge whether or not entinostat is the real deal at this point, it's worth noting that the drug has already received breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. That's certainly an encouraging sign. What's more, the market for cancer drugs is enormous, so if entinostat ultimately wins the green light, there could be a lot of upside for investors who get in at today's market cap of just $334 million.

However, since I've seen many promising drugs flame out once they reach phase 3 trials, my personal plan is to watch this story unfold from the sidelines.

10 stocks we like better than Syndax PharmaceuticalsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Syndax Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2018

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.