Here's Why Paycom Software, Inc Is Surging Today

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC), a provider of human capital management software, jumped 16% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Investors can credit the gain to the release of better-than-expected earnings.

Here's a look at the key numbers from the company's second-quarter:

Revenue jumped 31% to $128.8 million. This figure was above the top end of management's guidance range. It was also comfortably ahead of the $124.3 million that Wall Street had predicted.

Margin improvements and stock buybacks allowed earnings per share to surge 69% to $0.59. That was far ahead of the $0.48 that analysts were expecting.

Management also shared bullish guidance for the third quarter:

Revenue is expected to land between $129 million and $131 million. This represents growth of 28% at the midpoint. It's also comfortably ahead of the $127.4 million that Wall Street was expecting.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to come in between $45.5 million and $47.5 million. This represents growth of 52%.

If all of that wasn't enough, the company also boosted its full-year revenue guidance by $9 million and increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance by $18 million.

Here's a look at what these updated numbers imply for the full year:

Metric 2018 Updated Guidance 2017 Actual Change at Midpoint Revenue $554 million to $556 million $433 million 28% Adjusted EBITDA $231 million to $233 million $137 million 69%

Overall, it was a flawless report, so it's no surprise to see shares popping today in response.

Paycom's results continue to provide that its all-encompassing human capital management solution is winning over customers left and right. With plenty of room left for expansion and a winning business model in place, this happy shareholder is smiling from ear-to-ear today.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Paycom Software. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Paycom Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.