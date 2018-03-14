Here's Why Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. Is Surging Today

What happened

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT: CVRS), a company developing robotic-assisted vascular intervention devices, is on the move just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report expected after market close today. The stock was up 16.2% as of 3:10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Corindus preannounced revenue expectations for 2017 over a month ago, and investors already know the company increased its base of installed systems by 10 to a total of 33 during the fourth quarter. Although the company has already given its shareholders plenty to get excited about in recent months, it looks like investors are buying up shares today in hopes that management will hint at strong demand for its CorPath GRX System among surgeons performing peripheral vascular interventions.

The CorPath GRX System's launch is going swimmingly and it could get a big boost. In 2017, spending on peripheral procedures hit an estimated $3.4 billion, and in February, the Food and Drug Administration expanded approved applications for Corindus' system from just coronary interventions to include repairing peripheral blood vessels.

Now what

Fixing arteries that carry blood to the extremities could be a huge business for Corindus. By 2020, U.S. surgeons are expected to perform a million of the procedures annually and they'd probably prefer using a CorPath system that greatly reduces the amount of radiation they're exposed to on a regular basis.

Advertisement

Considering the size of this untapped market, Corindus Vascular Robotics' recent market cap of $298 million looks like it has plenty of room to grow. That could make this an important robotic surgery stock to watch in the quarters ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (DE)When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (DE) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 5, 2018

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.