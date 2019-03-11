Here's Why bluebird bio Gained 16.3% in February

What happened

Shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose over 16% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biopharma reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 operating results. As a pre-commercial company, there wasn't much in the way of financial numbers to review, although the business did begin 2019 with $1.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

Continue Reading Below

Investors were more excited about the update on the company's late-stage pipeline. CEO Nick Leschly said he expects the company's four lead programs to have an initial filing or market launch by 2022. That could usher in a quick transition from a development-stage business today to a commercial-stage company in just a few short years.

So what

The late-stage pipeline of bluebird bio comprises three drug candidates in four disease indications. The lead drug candidate, LentiGlobin, is being developed in two blood diseases: transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and sickle cell disease. An application for marketing approval to treat TDT has been filed in the European Union and a regulatory decision is expected in 2019.

LentiGlobin is followed by Lenti-D, being evaluated to treat a rare metabolic disease called cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, and bb2121, being evaluated to treat multiple myeloma. The latter is partnered with Celgene.

Now what

Advertisement

bluebird bio has plenty of cash to see its lead drug programs over the finish line, although it did report an operating loss of $572 million in 2018. The $7.6 billion business can and likely will issue more shares for additional capital between now and 2022, but investors will want to see marketing approvals granted to most or all of its lead programs before getting too carried away, especially given the current valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Bluebird BioWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bluebird Bio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Maxx Chatsko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bluebird Bio and Celgene. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.