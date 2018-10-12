Heineken looks to go booze-free in 2019

article

Heineken is looking to kick off 2019 on a different foot this year—a non-alcoholic one.

The world’s second-largest beer maker is set to release its new line of beer called Heineken 0.0 in the U.S. in January.

The new beer will turn its iconic green labels blue to emphasis it’s alcohol-free, which is a color typically used in European nations to denote there is no booze.

Heineken has been testing out the no alcohol approach since 2017 and it has grown to more than 30 markets since.

The hope for the company is to capitalize on shifting consumer demand in recent years for more health-conscious drinks.

The company said the launch is aimed to transform those “non-beer moments” where customers crave a beer but don’t necessarily want the alcohol.

“If you look at the consumer trends globally, and even Ireland, moderation, health and wellness, are key trends,” Maggie Timoney, the new CEO of Heineken USA, said back in March.

“And I think a brand like Heineken should offer consumers choice. If people say, listen, I don’t want to drink but I want to be a part of that occasion, I think Heineken 0.0 really offers them an incredible choice, an incredible quality choice.”

And, the product seems to have an audience, according to the company’s 2017 full year results. In February, the company said the launch of Heineken 0.0 contributed to Europe’s double digit volume growth in its low and & no-alcohol portfolio.

In the U.K. alone, sales for Heineken 0.0 are up 187 percent between June 2017 and June 2018, the company said.

The report added that Heineken is so keen on pushing the new line that it poured close to $8 million into acampaign surrounding it, which is the largest amount ever spent on an non-alcohol-beer in that country.

However, Heineken says it has been tough to create a good tasting beer without alcohol and with all natural ingredients that only has 69 calories per bottle.

Jonnie Cahill, chief marketing officer of Heineken USA said that new beer is not about a “replacement strategy” but rather to complement its iconic beers.

"Sometimes I drink Heineken. Sometimes I drink Heineken 0.0. ... So what we see happening is that this is in addition to our own Heineken position. We see this as an 'and' not an 'instead of purchase.'"

Heineken rival Anheuser Busch owns the premium non-alcoholic beer O’Douls.