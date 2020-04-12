Expand / Collapse search
Head of Mexico's main stock exchange dies after coronavirus positive test

Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, president of Mexico's main stock exchange died Sunday

Reuters
MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - The president of the board of Mexico’s main stock exchange, Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, died on Sunday, according to a statement from the exchange.

Ruiz Sacristan tested positive of the novel coronavirus in mid-March although the immediate cause of his death is unclear; the exchange had earlier said that he was showing no symptoms.

Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, chairman of Mexico's stock exchange, during the opening bell ceremony at the exchange in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, July 30, 2015. Photographer: Susana Gonzalez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A spokesman for the exchange did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

So far Mexico has registered 4,219 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 273 deaths. (Reporting by Noe Torres and Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

