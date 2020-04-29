Expand / Collapse search
Hasbro stock slips as coronavirus clouds earnings outlook

Toymaker withdraws full-year financial targets

Dow Jones Newswires
Shares of Hasbro Inc. dropped nearly 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the toymaker reported first-quarter results that missed expectations and withdrew its full-year outlook, citing uncertainty related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company swung to a net loss of $69.6 million, or 51 cents a share, from net income of $26.7 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding non-recurring items, such as eOne acquisition-related expenses, adjusted earnings per share came to 57 cents, below the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $732.5 million but came up shy of the FactSet consensus of $1.15 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
HASHASBRO INC.77.86+1.10+1.43%

Gaming revenue rose 30%, partner brands revenue increased 6% and franchise brands revenue edged up 1%, while emerging brands revenue fell 19% and TV/Film/Entertainment revenue dropped 29%.

Hasbro said it was committed to paying its dividend. The stock has dropped 25.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 16.1%.