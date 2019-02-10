Hasbro Earnings Once Again Decline on Toys R Us Woes

Toy maker Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 results before the market opened on Friday. For the quarter, revenue dropped 13% year over year, GAAP earnings per share flipped from negative to positive, and EPS adjusted for one-time items fell 42%.

As with earlier quarters in 2018, the main culprits behind the tepid quarterly results were the bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation of Toys R Us in the U.S. and other geographic markets, and the "rapidly evolving retail landscape" in international markets, particularly Europe. In addition, the lack of a Star Wars movie release from partner Disney during the holiday quarter hurt Hasbro's results, along with negatively affecting Disney's fiscal first-quarter 2019 results.

Continue Reading Below

Hasbro shares closed down nearly 1% on Friday, which we can attribute to both revenue and earnings that came in lower than what most investors were probably expecting.

Hasbro's key quarterly numbers

For the quarter, foreign exchange had a negative impact of $35.1 million on revenue. Adjusted results exclude the following: $96.9 million, or $0.76 per share, associated with impairment charges related to Backflip Studios goodwill and other intangible assets; $62.2 million, or $0.49 per share, of severance costs associated with the company's reorganization; $10.2 million, or $0.08 per share, associated with U.S. tax reform; and a benefit of $8.5 million, or $0.07 per share, "from a higher than previously anticipated recovery of pre-bankruptcy receivables based on the Company's final settlement with Toys 'R' Us," Hasbro said in the earnings release.

For context -- though long-term investors shouldn't give too much importance to Wall Street's near-term estimates -- analysts were looking for adjusted EPS of $1.67 on revenue of $1.52 billion in the quarter. So Hasbro missed both expectations.

For full-year 2018, revenue declined 12% to $4.58 billion; GAAP net income dropped 44% to $220.4 million, or $1.74 per share; and adjusted net income fell 30% to $488.8 million, or $3.85 per share. In 2018, Hasbro generated $646 million in operating cash flow and ended the year with cash and cash equivalents of $1.18 billion.

Advertisement

What happened with Hasbro in the quarter?

Revenue from franchise brands declined 8% year over year to $729.9 million, revenue from partner brands dropped 20% to $272.9 million, Hasbro gaming revenue fell 22% to $267.4 million, and emerging-brands revenue increased 5% to $119 million.

Franchise brands Magic: The Gathering and Monopoly, partner brands Beyblade and Disney's Marvel, gaming brand Dungeons & Dragons, and emerging brand Lost Kitties grew revenue in the quarter.

U.S. and Canada segment revenue declined 9% year over year to $685.6 million, international segment revenue dropped 14% to $618.5 million, and entertainment and licensing revenue dropped 31% to $85.1 million.

What management had to say

Here's part of what CEO Brian Goldner had to say in the press release:

Looking ahead

Hasbro doesn't provide guidance, though CFO Deborah Thomas commented on 2019 in the earnings release:

10 stocks we like better than HasbroWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hasbro wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2019

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Hasbro and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool is short shares of Hasbro. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.