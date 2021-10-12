Longtime Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dead at 58

Longtime Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian D. Goldner died at age 58 following a battle with cancer, the toy and entertainment company announced on Tuesday.

"Since joining the Company more than two decades ago, Brian has been the heart and soul of Hasbro," said Hasbro’s interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "As a charismatic and passionate leader in both the play and entertainment industries, Brian’s work brought joy and laughter to children and families around the world. His visionary leadership, kindness, and generosity made him beloved by the Hasbro community and everyone he touched.

"On behalf of the Hasbro family, we extend our deepest, heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, and entire family," he added.

Hasbro announced on Oct. 10 that Goldner would take an indefinite leave of absence from his role as CEO for medical reasons. The longtime Hasbro executive disclosed in August 2020 that he had undergone medical treatment for cancer since 2014.

Goldner became the company’s CEO in 2008 and its chairman in 2015. Hasbro noted that he "expanded the Company beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and beyond, to ensure Hasbro’s iconic brands reached every consumer."

Goldner also served on ViacomCBS’s board of directors.

"Brian’s passing is a tremendous loss for Hasbro and the world," said Edward M. Philip, lead independent director of Hasbro’s board. "Brian was universally admired and respected in the industry, and throughout his over twenty years at Hasbro, his inspiring leadership and exuberance left an indelible mark on everything and everyone he touched."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.