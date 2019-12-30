Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Hasbro finalizes $3.8B Entertainment One acquisition

By FOXBusiness
close
'Kennedy's' panel, including former CIA analyst Buck Sexton, Reason.com associate editor Robby Soave and Independent Women’s Forum senior analyst Inez Stepman, discusses the new Hasbro game, 'Ms. Monopoly.'video

Hasbro brings gender pay gap debate to game night with ‘Ms. Monopoly’

'Kennedy's' panel, including former CIA analyst Buck Sexton, Reason.com associate editor Robby Soave and Independent Women’s Forum senior analyst Inez Stepman, discusses the new Hasbro game, 'Ms. Monopoly.'

U.S. toymaker Hasbro concluded its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Entertainment One on Monday, the Rhode Island-based business announced.

Continue Reading Below

The all-cash deal is valued at $3.8 billion. Entertainment One – or eOne – CEO Darren Throop will report to Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner.

“Our businesses are highly complementary with substantial synergies and a great cultural fit,” Goldner said in a statement. “The addition of eOne accelerates our blueprint strategy by expanding our brand portfolio with eOne’s beloved global preschool brands, adding proven TV and film expertise, and creating additional opportunities for long-term profitable growth.”

ORGANIC VALLEY FINED BIG TIME OVER SPILLED MILK 

AMAZON EMPLOYEES STRUGGLE WITH 'NERVE-RACKING' ROBOT CO-WORKERS

Canada-based eOne’s assets include children’s content like “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and “Ricky Zoom.” It also distributes television and film content to leading broadcasters and platforms.

Shares of Hasbro were trading slightly higher during Monday’s session, while the overall Nasdaq Composite was in the red.

Stocks in this Article

HASHASBRO INC.
$105.18
-0.58 (-0.55%)

The deal was struck in August.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE