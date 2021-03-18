Hartford confirms Chubb's unsolicited offer

The Harford confirmed Chubb is making an "unsolicited, non-binding proposal" for the 200-year-old insurance company.

Shares of the Hartford, Connecticut-based company rallied on the news, while Chubb shares dropped.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HIG THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. 68.53 +11.13 +19.39% CB CHUBB LIMITED 168.11 -4.56 -2.64%

"The Hartford’s Board of Directors is carefully considering the proposal with the assistance of its financial and legal advisors. The Board of Directors is committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders over the long term" the company disclosed in a statement.

Hartford has a market cap of around $23 billion, smaller than Chubb's $75 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MET METLIFE, INC. 61.74 +1.54 +2.56% AIG AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. 47.82 +0.15 +0.31%

Bloomberg News was first to report the possibility of a deal. Other insurers including MetLife and AIG traded higher.