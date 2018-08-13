Harley-Davidson overseas move was years in the making: Bikers for Trump

Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox told FOX Business that Harley Davidson’s decision to move its production overseas was made years in advance of the current global trade dispute.

Continue Reading Below

“They’ve been planning this move for many years now, and its common knowledge in the biker field,” Cox said during an interview on “The Evening Edit” on Monday. “We couldn’t be more disappointed.”

Harley-Davidson announced plans to move some production of motorcycles after the European Union imposed tariffs on imported U.S. bikes in retaliation to President Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum earlier in June. The American motorcycle manufacturer is forecasting the retaliatory tariffs would cost the company nearly $100 million a year.

Trump is calling for a boycott of Harley-Davidson as the company invests in production facilities in Europe.

“Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better.”

Advertisement

Cox said his fellow Bikers for Trump members see the president’s tariffs as a measure to provide an “equitable clean slate” after years of trade abuses. He is urging Harley-Davidson to seek new leadership that can re-identify with the brand and return to the core of American motorcycle ingenuity.

“Get back to their American roots and to re-identify with these millennials and build a different, a smaller-engine bike that these kids will want to get on,” he said.