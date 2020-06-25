Harley-Davidson cutting 140 jobs

Harley-Davidson Inc. is cutting about 140 jobs in the United States as a result of a reduced production volume after the coronavirus shut assembly plants and dealers.

Continue Reading Below

The cuts will include about 90 positions at Harley-Davidson’s York, Pennsylvania, production facility and about 50 at its Tomahawk, Wisconsin,, facility, a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY DAVIDSON 24.41 +1.02 +4.36%

HARLEY-DAVIDSON PLANS FOR FEWER MODELS, SIMPLER FACTORIES AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

“As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Harley was forced to shut down its factories in March as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus kept non-essential workers home. The factories remained shuttered until late May and reopened with lower production rates, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To counter dropping sales, the company had been working to attract younger riders outside its core customer base and expand in Asian markets with smaller motorcycles before the pandemic hit the former U.S. CEO Matt Levatich resigned in February.

Harley’s board appointed its longtime director, Jochen Zeitz, as the new president and CEO in May. Zeitz said his priority would be to “stabilize the business.”

“I am also leading a necessary and comprehensive overhaul of the company structure, operating model and strategy as we adjust to the new post-COVID-19 realities,” he had said. “Over the next few months, we will rewire the business and define a new five-year strategic plan later this year.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE