Harley-Davidson: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $242.3 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share.

Continue Reading Below

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have fallen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5 percent. The stock has declined 14 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG