Harley-Davidson: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $174.8 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have dropped 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has dropped 27 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOG