Search

Gun background checks hit record, stocks in focus

By StocksFOXBusiness

Fox Business Briefs: The gun rights group released a statement saying “Walmart’s actions will not make us any safer.”video

The NRA slams Walmart’s decision to limit gun and ammo sales

Fox Business Briefs: The gun rights group released a statement saying “Walmart’s actions will not make us any safer.”

Firearm-related stocks are back in focus after background checks hit a new record in August rising 15.5 percent, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

Continue Reading Below

Companies including Sturm Ruger, American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoors are attracting fresh investor attention.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
RGRSTURM RUGER44.69+0.62+1.41%
AOBCAMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS6.87+0.24+3.70%
VSTOVISTA OUTDOOR INC6.49+0.53+8.89%

August saw 2,341,363 checks conducted through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to NSSF. That's an unadjusted figure that does not account for gun permit checks and rechecks by numerous states who use the system. The number of checks is a big leap from August 2018, which saw an unadjusted number of 2,026,309 checks.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

In August, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, President Trump pushed for Democrats and Republicans to come together on background check legislation.

Earlier this month, four big U.S. retailers — Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens — asked civilian customers to leave their guns at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments