Gun background checks hit record, stocks in focus

Firearm-related stocks are back in focus after background checks hit a new record in August rising 15.5 percent, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).
Continue Reading Below
Companies including Sturm Ruger, American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoors are attracting fresh investor attention.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|RGR
|STURM RUGER
|44.69
|+0.62
|+1.41%
|AOBC
|AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS
|6.87
|+0.24
|+3.70%
|VSTO
|VISTA OUTDOOR INC
|6.49
|+0.53
|+8.89%
August saw 2,341,363 checks conducted through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to NSSF. That's an unadjusted figure that does not account for gun permit checks and rechecks by numerous states who use the system. The number of checks is a big leap from August 2018, which saw an unadjusted number of 2,026,309 checks.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
Advertisement
In August, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, President Trump pushed for Democrats and Republicans to come together on background check legislation.
Earlier this month, four big U.S. retailers — Walmart, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens — asked civilian customers to leave their guns at home.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.