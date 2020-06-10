Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Food delivery giants GrubHub, Just Eat Takeaway.com to merge after Uber talks collapse

The $7.3 billion deal creates one of the world's largest food delivery marketplaces.

By FOXBusiness
close
Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney discusses his letter to Congress asking for $325 billion in coronavirus aid for restaurants and GrubHub's relief fund for restaurants impacted by the pandemic.video

Grubhub donating $30M to help coronavirus-impacted restaurants

Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney discusses his letter to Congress asking for $325 billion in coronavirus aid for restaurants and GrubHub's relief fund for restaurants impacted by the pandemic.

GrubHub will merge with Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com to create one of the world’s largest online food delivery marketplaces, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The all-stock merger deal values GrubHub shares at $75.15 a piece, for a total equity value of $7.3 billion. Just Eat Takeaway.com already owns the leading Canadian brand SkipTheDishes, creating a food delivery powerhouse in the North American marketplace.

STARBUCKS TRANSFORMING STORES FOR POST-CORONAVIRUS WORLD

“We share a focus on a hybrid model that places extra value on volume at independent restaurants, driving profitable growth,” GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney said in a statement. “Supported by Just Eat Takeaway.com, we intend to accelerate our mission to be the fastest, best and most rewarding way to order food from your favourite local restaurants in North America and around the world.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GRUBGRUBHUB INC59.05+1.13+1.95%

GrubHub shares rose more than 6 percent in after-hours trading on news of the deal. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

STARBUCKS TAKES $3 BILLION REVENUE HIT DURING PANDEMIC

The merger was announced after talks between GrubHub and Uber on a similar deal fell apart amid concerns about potential regulatory action. In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission last month, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and other Democratic senators warned that the combination would create “serious competition issues” in the U.S. market.

Uber shares are down 5 percent on the news.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.83-1.76-4.81%

Maloney will join Just Eat Takeaway.com’s management board once the deal is finalized. He will also lead the company’s operations in North America. GrubHub will retain its headquarters in Chicago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Matt and I are the two remaining food delivery veterans in the sector, having started our respective businesses at the turn of the century, albeit on two different continents,” Just Eat Takeaway.com CEO and founder Jitse Groen said in a statement. “Both of us have a firm belief that only businesses with high-quality and profitable growth will sustain in our sector.”

Uncle Jack's Meat House CEO Willie Degel says while he isn't serving customers in his restaurants at full capacity yet, he appreciates the revenue he's receiving while certain restrictions are still in place.Video

The companies said they will form “one of the few profitable players at scale” in the global food delivery industry. The combined entity had 71 million active customers worldwide as of fiscal 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS