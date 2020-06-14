Expand / Collapse search
Ground beef is being recalled at these stores

The recalled ground beef was produced June 1

The Department of Agriculture has a warning, especially now that grilling season is here.

Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef, are being recalled because of possible E. coli contamination, first reported by USA Today.

The agency's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Saturday that Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling the ground beef that was produced June 1.

The brand names involved are Thomas Farms and Marketside Butcher, with an establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the recall notice.

The Marketside Butcher products are sold at Walmart.

The announcement is a "Class I" recall, according to the USDA. That is defined as a "health hazard situation with the probability of serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumers with questions should call Lakeside Processing Center Call Center at 856-832-3881, the notice says.