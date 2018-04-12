Greek opposition 'not bound' by post-bailout commitments

article

Greece's conservative opposition leader says his party would not be bound by the terms of a post-bailout agreement currently being negotiated between the government and international creditors, arguing that he would implement more aggressive cost-cutting reforms.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the remarks Thursday as Greek officials were in Brussels to meet European creditor representatives to discuss the terms of Greece's exit from the multi-billion rescue program in August. A draft Greek proposal for post-bailout reforms — promised in return for debt relief — is to be presented at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria, on April 27.

Mitsotakis' center-right New Democracy party leads in the polls over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-wing Syriza party ahead of general elections, which must be held by the fall of 2019.