Shares of Google parent Alphabet sink on 1Q revenue miss

Alphabet shares sank in after-hours trading Monday after the Google parent missed Wall Street’s first-quarter revenue expectations as rivals took a share of the search engine's once-dominant online advertising.

The tech giant said first-quarter revenue grew 17 percent to $36.34 billion, falling short of the $37.33 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. Alphabet posted a slight earnings beat, with earnings per share of $11.90 against an expected $10.61. The EPS figure excluded a $1.7 billion fine Google paid to settle an inquiry from European regulators.

Alphabet's traffic acquisitions costs (TAC) -- a measure of the Google parent's payments to other companies to feature its search engine -- were $6.86 billion. Excluding TAC, Alphabet posted revenue of $29.48 billion, which fell short of expectations.

"We delivered robust growth led by mobile search, YouTube, and Cloud with Alphabet revenues of $36.3 billion, up 17% versus last year, or 19% on a constant currency basis," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google. "We remain focused on, and excited by, the significant growth opportunities across our businesses."

Google's revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters as rivals cut into its advertising business. The company's digital advertising revenue was $30.72 billion, below Wall Street's expectations.

Shares fell more than 6 percent after hitting an all-time high in intraday trading. Alphabet’s stock had risen more than 20 percent on the year.

The Google parent said it now has more than 103,000 employees up from about 85,000 in the same period one year ago.